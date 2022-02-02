ACE detains eight MWMC staffers on bail cancellation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday arrested eight staffers of Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) including two manager operations and six supervisors after interim bail cancellation.

A spokesperson for ACE said that the accused were apprehended after cancellation of their bails from Lahore High Court Multan bench in a case of embezzlement of over Rs 20 million.

He informed that Manager Operations Anwar-ul-Haq, Usman Khursheed and supervisors M.Shafi, Shahid Bashir, Waris Ali, Abdul Rauf, Mukhtiar Bhutta and Wasim Iqbal were arrested in a case no 18/58 under sections 468, 471, 420 , 409 PPC etc.

A case of misappropriation of POL in company was formed on complaint of Malik Munir Hans in 2018 that these staffers were incurring loss to national exchequer, he said and added that an inquiry report found them involved in the corruption.

Resultantly, the joint investigation report recommended judicial action on July 7, 2021 against the accused which was approved by competent authority, the spokesperson maintained.

The complainant levelled allegations of difference between logbook and metres of vehicles and tampering of recording in connection with maintenance of sale, purchase of vehicles, he concluded.