ACE DG orders FIA against MC officials for scam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Anti Corruption Establishment Gohar Nafees has directed to Director Multan for registered an FIR against Multan Metropolitan Corporation officials on corruption case.

According to ACE source, MC officials proved guilty in an inquiry of two members JIT.

The officials with counterfeit signature of Ex Comissioner Multan Shan Ul Haq Incurred loss of Rs 130 million to national kitty with the help of eight contractors, adding that the money was misappropriated from general account of MC.

They informed that the FIR would be lodged against Finance Officer (FO) and Acting CEO Amjad Hussain and fourteen other staffers including Director Audit & Account, M.

Younus Khosa, MOI Shaukat, senior sub engineer Ijaz Arshad and Sub Engineer Hafeez Ullah.

The signature of former commissioner and administrator MC Shan Ul Haq were sent for forensic, the source said.

MC officials withdrew the money with fake signatures last year, they stated, adding that Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhter Mahmood had forward the case to the ACE after departmental inquiry.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had recommended registering First Information Report (FIR) against the officials after solid proofs during the inquiry, they concluded.