ACE DG Orders To Resolve Senior Citizens, Widows Complaints On Priority

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 09:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General Gohar Nafees paid visit to ACE Multan region and held an open court here on Monday.

He listened to the complaints of senior citizens and widows individually and ordered to resolve their issues, said a news release issued here.

Later, during a meeting with officials, he directed them to resolve the problems of senior citizens and widows on priority.

He disbursed commendation certificates among the officials who performed well.

