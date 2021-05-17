UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ACE DG To Probe Rawalpindi Ring Road Scandal

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 11:19 PM

ACE DG to probe Rawalpindi ring road scandal

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the inquiry of the Rawalpindi ring road scandal has been assigned to Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General with direction to compile a comprehensive report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, the inquiry of the Rawalpindi ring road scandal has been assigned to Anti-Corruption Establishment Director General with direction to compile a comprehensive report.

According to handout issued here on Monday, DG ACE has been directed to constitute a committee, having relevant experts, to probe the matter.

A policy of zero-tolerance is followed against corruption and the corrupt will not escape from their logical end. All the characters involved in the Rawalpindi ring road scandal will meet their logical end, a spokesperson said.

More Stories From Pakistan

