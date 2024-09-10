ACE Director Holds Open Court
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regional director Hafiz Muhammad Imran held an open court at the regional directorate here on Tuesday.
He listened to complaints of 18 people and issued orders for their redress. Hafiz Muhammad Imran directed officers concerned to complete inquiries on time and file cases against corrupt elements. He said that stern action would be taken against officials involved in corruption.
