ACE director holds open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) regional director Hafiz Muhammad Imran held an open court at the regional directorate here on Tuesday.

He listened to complaints of 18 people and issued orders for their redress. Hafiz Muhammad Imran directed officers concerned to complete inquiries on time and file cases against corrupt elements. He said that stern action would be taken against officials involved in corruption.