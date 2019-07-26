ACE, FBR to accelerate action against Benami properties

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) agreed to accelerate action against Bemani properties

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Federal board of Revenue ( FBR ) agreed to accelerate action against Bemani properties.

Both agreed to share information regarding Benami properties. It was decided in a meeting chaired by DG Anti-Corruption Syed Ijaz Hussain Shah held at Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Complex here.

FBR Commissioner Khalid Khan, Directors ACE and other officers concerned participated in the meeting. In the meeting, it was decided to gear up the efforts to identify Benami properties so that strict action could be taken against corrupt elements.

Director FBR Khalid Khan said that after the falling of the curtain on the tax amnesty scheme of July 3, 2019. The FBR has sprung into action against owners of unidentified (Benami) properties and it is high time to do collective efforts against these corrupt elements.

DG Anti-Corruption said that ACE is taking strict action against fraudulent and now ACE will also support FBR in action against Benami properties. Syed Ijaz Hussain said that the corrupt elements of society should be crushed with an iron hand and undeclared properties must be identified and the action should be taken against Benami properties fearlessly and all such Benami properties should be confiscated.

The DG ACE assured the FBR officers that the Establishment will support them in every respect to eradicate the evil. He said that directions have already been issued to all field officers to provide information regarding Benami properties on a priority basis to get rid of the menace of corruption.