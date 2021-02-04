ACE for resolving problems at doorstep

Additional Chief Secretary (ACE) directed to thrash out problems of South Punjab by adopting well coordinated strategy followed by mode of action

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACE) directed to thrash out problems of South Punjab by adopting well coordinated strategy followed by mode of action.

While addressing to secretaries' meeting of different portfolios deputed here Thursday, Zahid Akhtar Zaman said South Punjab Secretariat got functional, thus it was needed to resolve problems at gross root level.

Benefits of the Secretariat must be trickled down to common man without delay or hitch, he remarked.

The ACE instructed to complete action on annual development plans forthwith. People's problems should be tackled at their doorstep.

Secretary Housing, Secretary Irrigation, Secretary Forest, Secretary Finance, Secretary Local Government, Secretary Life Stock, Secretary Health and others attended the meeting.