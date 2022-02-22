ACE held BISE official for taking bribe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Established (ACE) caught a superintendent of board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) red handed for taking Rs 50,000 bribe for providing a fake degree to a student.

The ACE sources informed that a team constituted on directions of Director of anti corruption Shahid Mahboob under supervision of Civil Judge Shahid Nadeem raided and apprehended Ghulam Haider with spotted Currency notes for making a fake degree of FA, they stated.

The accused was shifted to anti corruption circle police station, they concluded.