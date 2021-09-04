UrduPoint.com

ACE Held Irrigation Deptt Overseer For Taking Bribe

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

ACE held Irrigation deptt overseer for taking bribe

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (AEC) team raided and apprehended an overseer of irrigation department with red handed for taking bribe.

According to details, a grower namely Muhammed Iqbal informed ACE that overseer irrigation department Muhammad Nawaz was demanding bribe against approval of water course.

ACE Circle incharge Shahid Nazeer Warraich along with magistrate Umar Bashir raided and caught the overseer red-handedly and recovered bribe money Rs 37,000.

The case was registered against the accused.

