ACE helps old man get back property

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Circle Muzaffargarh helped an old man get back his property that was transferred to Highways Department mistakenly by the revenue department years ago.

ACE Muzaffargarh official sources said that property of a person Muhammad Hanif was transferred to highways department for construction of Dera Ghazi Khan road.

For years, the man could not get back his property despite visiting all departments concerned. At last, he filed a complainant with Anti Corruption Establishment and Circle Officer Malik Muhammad Ramzan began inquiry proceedings. During the checking of record, the mistake was spotted and rectified, ACE officials said adding that old man got back what he owned.

Circle officer Malik Muhammad Ramzan said on the occasion that doors of ACE office were always open to complainants and pledged that no one would be allowed to usurp rights of people.

APP/shn