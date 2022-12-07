UrduPoint.com

ACE Holds An Open Court

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 12:10 PM

ACE holds an open court

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha, Regional Director Asma Ejaz Cheema held an open court here on Thursday at his office.

She listened to the complaints of people and issued orders on the spot for their redress.

She directed officers concerned to complete the inquiries timely and file cases against corrupt elements.

She said that stern legal action would be initiated against the officials involved in corruption."Steps were underway to transform society corruption free",the Regional Director maintained.

Related Topics

Corruption Sargodha Court

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

49 minutes ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

1 hour ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th Dec ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 7th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights Preside ..

Morocco's win in FIFA WC thriller delights President, PM

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.