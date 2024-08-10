ACE holds open court in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Hafiz Muhammad Imran Khokhar held an open court at the Regional Directorate office on Saturday.

During the open court, 22 complainants approached the director with their grievances against government departments. The director personally heard each complainant and issued directives to officials concerned.

Following the instructions of Punjab ACE Director General Sohail Zafar Chattha, Hafiz Muhammad Imran has initiated open courts across the Sargodha division to address public grievances directly and create awareness about the ACE.

A complainant, Kulsoom Bibi, requested that her inquiry, pending since 2023, be expedited. After examining the case record, he ordered inquiry officer Muhammad Asif Iqbal to register a case against the accused and complete the investigation promptly.

The Regional Director assured all the complainants that their grievances would be addressed fairly and expeditiously. He directed officials concerned to submit a report on the status of all complaints received during the open court.