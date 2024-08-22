ACE holds open court in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Regional Director Hafiz Muhammad Imran

Khokhar held an open court at the Regional Directorate office on Thursday.

During the open court, 32 complainants approached the director who

personally listened to complainants and issued directives to

officials concerned.

Hafiz Muhammad Imran initiated open courts in the division to address public

grievances.

He directed officials concerned to submit a report regarding all complaints.