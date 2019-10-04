UrduPoint.com
ACE initiates action against corrupt elements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has initiated action against proclaimed offenders and corrupt elements.

ACE Director General Gohar Nafees Thursday directed all regional directors to take action without any discrimination against the corrupt elements.

He directed to accelerate the efforts for nabbing proclaimed offenders and corrupt officers.

Anti-Corruption Lahore while taking action, apprehended ASI Shahdra Imran Tahir red-handed when he was taking bribe.

Anti-Corruption Faisalabad arrested constable Chinab Nagar Police Station red-handed for taking bribe.

