ACE KP recovers Rs 7.3mn for construction irregularities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 7.3 million rupees on construction irregularities in Swabi district, said a press release issued here on Friday.

Anti-corruption establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 7.3 million rupees from the executive engineer and contractor for irregularities in the construction of government school in Swabi district and deposited it in the government treasury.

A complaint was received to Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding embezzlement of fund and irregularities, in the construction work of Government Girls High School Hamlet Tehsil Topi in Swabi district.

Special Investigation Wing, ACE conducted a detailed inquiry into the complaint.

According to the inquiry report, the project included construction of nine classrooms, five washrooms, stairs on the first floor, solar system and external electrification.

On spot only seven classrooms were physically verified. Also, there were no washrooms, no stairs, no solar system and no external electrifications.

As per the inquiry report, the total loss is estimated at Rs. 73,47,879, which were recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.

APP/aqk