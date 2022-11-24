UrduPoint.com

ACE Launches Action Against Illegal Construction On State Land

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 12:50 AM

ACE launches action against illegal construction on state land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Wednesday said that the ACE launched a crackdown against land-grabber mafia in the provincial capital.

He said that the district administration team of ACE headed by AC City and SP Saddar launched an operation to stop allegedly illegal construction in the Park View Society as construction work was being done on the state land.

Six houses were being constructed on the state land, whereas few people were residing in one house. All houses had been taken into government custody while two under construction houses were being demolished, he added.

The DG ACE said that a proactive crackdown was being launched against all illegal housing societies in Lahore.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Saddar All Government Housing

Recent Stories

British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

20 minutes ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

19 minutes ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

19 minutes ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

21 minutes ago
 CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Confl ..

CSTO Leaders Discussed Tajikistan-Kyrgyzstan Conflict, Settlement Work Continues ..

21 minutes ago
 Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of ..

Putin Says Discussed With Pashinyan Unblocking of Transport Routes, Crisis Settl ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.