ACE launches action against illegal construction on state land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab Nadeem Sarwar on Wednesday said that the ACE launched a crackdown against land-grabber mafia in the provincial capital.

He said that the district administration team of ACE headed by AC City and SP Saddar launched an operation to stop allegedly illegal construction in the Park View Society as construction work was being done on the state land.

Six houses were being constructed on the state land, whereas few people were residing in one house. All houses had been taken into government custody while two under construction houses were being demolished, he added.

The DG ACE said that a proactive crackdown was being launched against all illegal housing societies in Lahore.