ACE launches anti-corruption drive in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha launched a campaign against corruption, under the supervision of Regional Director Anti-Corruption Asma Ejaz Cheema, here on Tuesday.

According to the ACE sources, a ceremony was held at a private school here wherein Asma Ejaz Cheema was the chief guest.

Addressing the ceremony, the ACE regional director said that corruption had become a cancer in society. It starts from a cup of tea and ends in corruption of millions and billions of rupees. She said the main purpose of the drive was to create awareness among school-going children about corruption and its ill effects on society.

She said: "Many of us do not know how and where to file the complaint about corruption related case." She said people were unaware of the anti-corruption department's jurisdiction also.

She said the Punjab government was utilising all possible resources to eradicate corruption. She said the government had introduced a mobile 'App' and people could send their complaints about corruption and corrupt practices through their mobile-phone app.