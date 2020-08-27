ACE launches campaign to check short measuring by petrol pumps

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi, on the directives of Director General ACE, Lahore, has launched a campaign to check measuring at petrol pumps

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi, on the directives of Director General ACE, Lahore, has launched a campaign to check measuring at petrol pumps.

ACE Rawalpindi has made random checks to detect the short-selling of petrol and diesel at the petrol pumps.

The ACE team during its surprise inspection of petrol pumps in the city will check the petrol pumps measuring less and impose fines on the owners for less measuring in contravention of weight and measures ordinance.

An ACE team carried out inspection of five fuel stations and sealed Malik Filling Station at old Airport Road on violation of the measuring standards.

The ACE team with the coordination of district administration sealed the petrol pump for violating the rules.

The raids were also conducted at Sunrise Filling Station, Chanda Chichi, Shaheen Filling Station, old Airport Road, SPL Westridge Filling Station, Peshawar Road and Hayat Filling Station Chor Chowk.

The authorities have also directed the petrol pump owners to ensure accurate measuring and compliance with the laws failing which stern action would be taken against the violators.

They said action over non-compliance of mandatory safety, security measures and provision of basic facilities to the consumers at fuel stations are also being ensured.

The officials said that inspection of the petrol pumps to check tampering in dispensing units and in terms of measurements would continue in future.