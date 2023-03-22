UrduPoint.com

ACE Launches Inquiry Against Amir Dogar, Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan region initiated an inquiry against the ex-federal minister and MNA Malik Amir Dogar and PHA officials and employees

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Multan region initiated an inquiry against the ex-federal minister and MNA Malik Amir Dogar and PHA officials and employees.

ACE summoned them for interrogation on March 25 under the direction of Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatta.

It was alleged that in the previous regime, Amir Dogar built a park in the private Gulshan-e-Mehar colony in the name of his uncle Shoukat Dogar with the help of officials and employees of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) by using his political influence.

The substandard material was used in the park and got commission which caused millions of rupee loss to the government, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

