ACE Launches Inquiry Against Ex Dist Chairman Taskforce For Food, Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) initiated an inquiry against ex district chairman taskforce for food Sheikh Mazhar Abbas and other officials and employees of the food department.

ACE summoned them on March 20 under the directions of the Director General Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Sohail Zafar Chatta.

Former District Chairman Taskforce Food department Multan and officials were accused of embezzling millions of rupee government money and taking bribes from flour mills owners.

