ACE Lodhran Arrest Irrigation Official In Raid On Bribery Charges
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lodhran circle officials on Tuesday arrested a revenue official of the Irrigation department red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs10,000.
According to ACE officials, Circle Officer Ali Hassan Gillani, under the supervision of Civil Judge First Class Ayaz Mahmood, conducted a raid and apprehended Muhammad Iqbal, a BS-11 Zilladar, for demanding and receiving bribe from a citizen for canal water distribution. Marked Currency notes were recovered on the spot in the presence of the magistrate.
The raid was part of ongoing anti corruption drive inspired by zero tolerance policy of Director General ACE Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, against corruption. The DG had directed all regional officers to ensure strict action against corrupt elements without any discrimination.
Regional Director ACE Multan, Basharat Nabi, urged citizens to report such practices without fear in support of anti-corruption agenda of ACE to make Punjab corruption-free.
