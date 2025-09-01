Open Menu

ACE Nabs Secretary, Naib Qasid Of UC For Taking Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:35 PM

ACE nabs secretary, naib qasid of UC for taking bribe

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Monday arrested a secretary of the Union Council and a Naib Qasid red-handed while accepting a bribe in Khushab

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Monday arrested a secretary of the Union Council and a Naib Qasid red-handed while accepting a bribe in Khushab.

According to an ACE spokesperson, the accused had demanded Rs 10,000 from a citizen, Muhammad Ajmal of Nali village, for issuance of birth certificates. Acting on his complaint, ACE advised him not to pay the bribe directly but to cooperate in a trap raid.

On the directives of ACE Regional Director Sargodha, Mudassar Hanif Bhatti, Assistant Director ACE Khushab, Atif Shoukat, along with a raiding team, conducted the operation under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Abid Hussain.

During the raid, Secretary Union Council Abdul Khaliq and Naib Qasid Muhammad Aslam were caught red-handed while receiving the marked Currency notes.

The operation was carried out in line with the vision of Punjab government and Director General ACE Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, to curb corruption across the province.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway, he added.

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

4 minutes ago
 NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1 ..

NA Speaker inaugurates photo exhibition to mark 1500 years since Holy Prophet� ..

3 minutes ago
 Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit area ..

Power restoration gains momentum in flood-hit areas

4 minutes ago
 HWSC's HR officer initiates action against default ..

HWSC's HR officer initiates action against defaulting consumers

4 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

PM arrives in Beijing after attending SCO summit

4 minutes ago
 Teachers’ task to imbue young with spirit of pat ..

Teachers’ task to imbue young with spirit of patriotism: CM Bugti

4 minutes ago
Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief ..

Floods badly hit Malakand, Hazara divisions: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa A ..

15 minutes ago
 Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over ..

Customs seizes smuggled Iranian diesel worth over Rs. 2 million

15 minutes ago
 6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

6 lions rescued from floodwaters near Ravi

15 minutes ago
 16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

16 more evacuated as flood emergency continues

15 minutes ago
 Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal proc ..

Admin finalizes arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awal processions

15 minutes ago
 ACE nabs secretary, naib qasid of UC for taking br ..

ACE nabs secretary, naib qasid of UC for taking bribe

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan