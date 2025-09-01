ACE Nabs Secretary, Naib Qasid Of UC For Taking Bribe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2025 | 11:35 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha on Monday arrested a secretary of the Union Council and a Naib Qasid red-handed while accepting a bribe in Khushab.
According to an ACE spokesperson, the accused had demanded Rs 10,000 from a citizen, Muhammad Ajmal of Nali village, for issuance of birth certificates. Acting on his complaint, ACE advised him not to pay the bribe directly but to cooperate in a trap raid.
On the directives of ACE Regional Director Sargodha, Mudassar Hanif Bhatti, Assistant Director ACE Khushab, Atif Shoukat, along with a raiding team, conducted the operation under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Abid Hussain.
During the raid, Secretary Union Council Abdul Khaliq and Naib Qasid Muhammad Aslam were caught red-handed while receiving the marked Currency notes.
The operation was carried out in line with the vision of Punjab government and Director General ACE Punjab, Sohail Zafar Chattha, to curb corruption across the province.
A case was registered against the accused and further investigation was underway, he added.
