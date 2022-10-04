ACE official holds an open court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Regional Director Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Asma Ejaz cheema held an open court, here on Monday.

She listened to complaints of people and issued directions to officials concerned for their solution.

She said that the institution of Anti-Corruption Establishment was striving to eradicate corruption and steps were under way in this regard.