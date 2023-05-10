ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

(@Abdulla99267510)

Cheema, who is a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in forgery related to his sister's inheritance registration certificate, according to sources.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) Former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema was arrested by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials from his residence on Wednesday.

Cheema, who is a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested for his alleged involvement in forgery related to his sister's inheritance registration certificate, according to sources.

According to the ACE officials, Cheema misused his authority as a former governor to include his sister's name in the inheritance registration certificate through forgery.

Cheema's sister, Fatima Sarfraz Cheema, had reportedly divorced her husband, Dr. Zahir Safdar, in 2013, and the divorce documents were filed in the Union Council Walton.

However, after the death of Dr. Zahir Safdar last year, Cheema allegedly added his divorced sister's name to the inheritance certificate through fraudulent means. It is believed that Cheema accomplished this after he took the oath as governor.

Earlier this year, on March 25, the Anti-Corruption Punjab issued a notice to Cheema and his wife, asking them to appear before the authorities for questioning. Cheema has been arrested under Section 7 of the Anti-Corruption Act, and further action will be taken after further investigation, according to Waqas-ul-Hassan, the Additional Director General of Anti-Corruption Punjab.