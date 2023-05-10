UrduPoint.com

ACE Officials Arrest Former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 10, 2023 | 12:17 PM

ACE officials arrest former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema

Cheema, who is a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in forgery related to his sister's inheritance registration certificate, according to sources.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) Former Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema was arrested by the Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials from his residence on Wednesday.

Cheema, who is a leader of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested for his alleged involvement in forgery related to his sister's inheritance registration certificate, according to sources.

According to the ACE officials, Cheema misused his authority as a former governor to include his sister's name in the inheritance registration certificate through forgery.

Cheema's sister, Fatima Sarfraz Cheema, had reportedly divorced her husband, Dr. Zahir Safdar, in 2013, and the divorce documents were filed in the Union Council Walton.

However, after the death of Dr. Zahir Safdar last year, Cheema allegedly added his divorced sister's name to the inheritance certificate through fraudulent means. It is believed that Cheema accomplished this after he took the oath as governor.

Earlier this year, on March 25, the Anti-Corruption Punjab issued a notice to Cheema and his wife, asking them to appear before the authorities for questioning. Cheema has been arrested under Section 7 of the Anti-Corruption Act, and further action will be taken after further investigation, according to Waqas-ul-Hassan, the Additional Director General of Anti-Corruption Punjab.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Punjab Divorce Wife March From

Recent Stories

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with ..

UAE Climate Tech forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi with 1,000 technology and climate ..

3 minutes ago
 ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED ..

ADNIC reports first quarter 2023 net profit of AED99.7 million

33 minutes ago
 Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi b ..

Crisis and Emergency Management Summit Abu Dhabi begins final day activities

33 minutes ago
 PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s ar ..

PTI to challenge IHC decision on Imran Khan’s arrest before SC

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Line ..

Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.