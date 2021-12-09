HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :To mark "International Anti Corruption Day" under United Nation's convention against corruption, the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday organized an awareness rally here at Shahbaz building.

While carrying banners inscribed with slogans against corruption, the Deputy Director ACE Naeem Ahmed Abassi and Additional Regional Director Social Welfare Department Mehboob u Zaman led the rally from Shahbaz building to office of Post Master General which was attended by large number of people including employees of different government departments.

Addressing the rally, Naeem Abassi said the objective of marking this day was to raise awareness about corruption and to come up with measures to combat this menace.

Corruption was a plague that destroyed the society by licking it like termites and it also harms the country, Abassi said and added that Anti Corruption department had been activated for eliminating corrupt practices in the province.

He advised people to register complaints regarding corruption and support government in its effort for eradicating this menace.

The Additional Regional Director Social Welfare Department Mehboob u Zaman said not only government but every individual should have to play role in achieving this important task.

He said there was a dire need of eliminating corruption from government organizations but we have to make a commitment to improve our behaviors.

The Circle officer Muhammad Kashif Gujjar and other officers also spoke on the occasion.