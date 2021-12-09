UrduPoint.com

ACE Organises Awareness Rally To Mark "Int'l Anti Corruption Day"

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 05:40 PM

ACE organises awareness rally to mark "Int'l Anti Corruption Day"

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :To mark "International Anti Corruption Day" under United Nation's convention against corruption, the Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday organized an awareness rally here at Shahbaz building.

While carrying banners inscribed with slogans against corruption, the Deputy Director ACE Naeem Ahmed Abassi and Additional Regional Director Social Welfare Department Mehboob u Zaman led the rally from Shahbaz building to office of Post Master General which was attended by large number of people including employees of different government departments.

Addressing the rally, Naeem Abassi said the objective of marking this day was to raise awareness about corruption and to come up with measures to combat this menace.

Corruption was a plague that destroyed the society by licking it like termites and it also harms the country, Abassi said and added that Anti Corruption department had been activated for eliminating corrupt practices in the province.

He advised people to register complaints regarding corruption and support government in its effort for eradicating this menace.

The Additional Regional Director Social Welfare Department Mehboob u Zaman said not only government but every individual should have to play role in achieving this important task.

He said there was a dire need of eliminating corruption from government organizations but we have to make a commitment to improve our behaviors.

The Circle officer Muhammad Kashif Gujjar and other officers also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Corruption Circle Post From Government

Recent Stories

32,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

32,981 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubaiâ€™s latest ac ..

Senegalese Minister briefed on Dubaiâ€™s latest achievements in clean and renewa ..

26 minutes ago
 UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid ..

UN urges full reopening of South Asia schools amid learning loss

8 minutes ago
 Five-day anti polio vaccination drive from Friday

Five-day anti polio vaccination drive from Friday

8 minutes ago
 Japan's economy watcher sentiment in November impr ..

Japan's economy watcher sentiment in November improves to 8-year high

8 minutes ago
 Farrukh extends best wishes to Windies for Pakista ..

Farrukh extends best wishes to Windies for Pakistan tour

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.