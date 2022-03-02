UrduPoint.com

ACE Pb Arrests 8 People Including Doctor, Two Patwaris

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 08:08 PM

ACE Pb arrests 8 people including doctor, two patwaris

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during a campaign against corrupt elements in government departments has arrested at least eight persons including a government doctor and two patwaris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during a campaign against corrupt elements in government departments has arrested at least eight persons including a government doctor and two patwaris.

Dr. Hassan Javed, the Casualty Medical officer (CMO), Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Gujar Khan, has been held on account of tempering in Medical Legal Report (MLR) by changing status of injury.

According to FIR No.37/2017, the accused tempered MLR while performing his duties as CMO in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi in 2017. After completion of investigation Judicial Action was approved against the accused.

ACE Punjab has also arrested five persons including a patwari in Case FIR .

22/2021 from Pakpattan.

The accused persons, in connivance with officers and officials of Revenue Department, illegally encroached the state land measuring 62 acres.

Judicial action was approved against the accused persons, including Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Zaman,Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Luqman and Shaukat Ali.

On the complainant of Manzoor Ahmad, ACE Punjab arrested patwari Mukhtar Ahmad and Riasat Ali in FIR.232/2019 from Sheikhupura. According to FIR, Riasat Ali in connivance with Mukhtar Ahmad and other accused persons prepared fake agreement to sell land measuring 45K-05M and deprived the complainant from the said land.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Punjab Doctor Rawalpindi Sheikhupura Pakpattan Gujar Khan FIR 2017 From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Covid has taken severe mental health toll: WHO

Covid has taken severe mental health toll: WHO

2 minutes ago
 Speakers calls for creating awareness about conser ..

Speakers calls for creating awareness about conservation, protection of wildlife ..

2 minutes ago
 President promulgates ordinance to bring about ind ..

President promulgates ordinance to bring about industrial development

2 minutes ago
 EOBI multi-billion scam: Supreme Court seeks sugge ..

EOBI multi-billion scam: Supreme Court seeks suggestions regarding properties

2 minutes ago
 Right to Information Commission arranges workshop ..

Right to Information Commission arranges workshop for public information officer ..

15 minutes ago
 Police held fraudulent, recovered fake currency of ..

Police held fraudulent, recovered fake currency of Rs 80,000 during crackdown

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>