ACE Pb arrests 8 people including doctor, two patwaris

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during a campaign against corrupt elements in government departments has arrested at least eight persons including a government doctor and two patwaris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, during a campaign against corrupt elements in government departments has arrested at least eight persons including a government doctor and two patwaris.

Dr. Hassan Javed, the Casualty Medical officer (CMO), Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Gujar Khan, has been held on account of tempering in Medical Legal Report (MLR) by changing status of injury.

According to FIR No.37/2017, the accused tempered MLR while performing his duties as CMO in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi in 2017. After completion of investigation Judicial Action was approved against the accused.

ACE Punjab has also arrested five persons including a patwari in Case FIR .

22/2021 from Pakpattan.

The accused persons, in connivance with officers and officials of Revenue Department, illegally encroached the state land measuring 62 acres.

Judicial action was approved against the accused persons, including Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Zaman,Liaqat Ali, Muhammad Luqman and Shaukat Ali.

On the complainant of Manzoor Ahmad, ACE Punjab arrested patwari Mukhtar Ahmad and Riasat Ali in FIR.232/2019 from Sheikhupura. According to FIR, Riasat Ali in connivance with Mukhtar Ahmad and other accused persons prepared fake agreement to sell land measuring 45K-05M and deprived the complainant from the said land.