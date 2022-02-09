UrduPoint.com

ACE Pb Makes Recovery Of Rs 422 Mln In January

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 07:22 PM

ACE Pb makes recovery of Rs 422 mln in January

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, while taking action against corrupt government officials, recovered Rs 422 million including Rs 6.7 million direct and Rs 251 million indirect recovery during the month of January last

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, while taking action against corrupt government officials, recovered Rs 422 million including Rs 6.7 million direct and Rs 251 million indirect recovery during the month of January last.

Three court absconders and 27 proclaimed Offenders were also arrested during the same period.

This was disclosed by DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Goher Nafees while presiding over the meeting of the Regional Directors to review the overall performance of the Establishment.

All Regional Directors of the Divisional Headquarters, the Director Admin and the Director Legal attended the meeting and briefed on their respective performance.

The DG Anti-Corruption reviewed the performance of all regional directors and directed them to expedite the crackdown on corrupt government employees.

He said that money earned from corruption should be deposited in the public treasury by attachment of property of the accused and legal officers should request the court for the attachment of properties if the court convicts the accused.

There was a zero tolerance against black sheep hiding in government departments, corrupt officials of every department would be brought to book by the department, he added.

Later, giving details about the performance of ACE Punjab, Gohar Nafees said that last month 1,712 complaints were received against government employees. In January 2022, Anti-Corruption Punjab resolved 1886 complaints and initiated inquiry on 262 complaints against corrupt officers and officials.

He said that 785 investigations had been completed and cases had been registered against 115 people.

Last month, ACE Punjab conducted 11 raids and arrested 233 people while challans weresubmitted to the courts against 110 corrupt officials, he added.

Related Topics

Corruption Punjab Same Money January All From Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Food Authority to start crackdown against junk foo ..

Food Authority to start crackdown against junk food in premises of schools, coll ..

3 minutes ago
 FM underlines importance of Pak-Chad ties

FM underlines importance of Pak-Chad ties

3 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parliamentarian in dual nationality ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia, Brazil to Hold 2+2 Meeting on February 16 ..

Russia, Brazil to Hold 2+2 Meeting on February 16 - Russian Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints Former Defense Mini ..

Iran's Supreme Leader Appoints Former Defense Minister as Military Adviser

3 minutes ago
 President for further simplifying registration pro ..

President for further simplifying registration procedure for foreign companies

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>