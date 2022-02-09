ACE Pb makes recovery of Rs 422 mln in January

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, while taking action against corrupt government officials, recovered Rs 422 million including Rs 6.7 million direct and Rs 251 million indirect recovery during the month of January last

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, while taking action against corrupt government officials, recovered Rs 422 million including Rs 6.7 million direct and Rs 251 million indirect recovery during the month of January last.

Three court absconders and 27 proclaimed Offenders were also arrested during the same period.

This was disclosed by DG Anti-Corruption Punjab Goher Nafees while presiding over the meeting of the Regional Directors to review the overall performance of the Establishment.

All Regional Directors of the Divisional Headquarters, the Director Admin and the Director Legal attended the meeting and briefed on their respective performance.

The DG Anti-Corruption reviewed the performance of all regional directors and directed them to expedite the crackdown on corrupt government employees.

He said that money earned from corruption should be deposited in the public treasury by attachment of property of the accused and legal officers should request the court for the attachment of properties if the court convicts the accused.

There was a zero tolerance against black sheep hiding in government departments, corrupt officials of every department would be brought to book by the department, he added.

Later, giving details about the performance of ACE Punjab, Gohar Nafees said that last month 1,712 complaints were received against government employees. In January 2022, Anti-Corruption Punjab resolved 1886 complaints and initiated inquiry on 262 complaints against corrupt officers and officials.

He said that 785 investigations had been completed and cases had been registered against 115 people.

Last month, ACE Punjab conducted 11 raids and arrested 233 people while challans weresubmitted to the courts against 110 corrupt officials, he added.