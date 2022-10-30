UrduPoint.com

ACE Punjab Arrests Dost Muhammad Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Saturday arrested former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

As per a DGPR handout, the former deputy speaker had been arrested in connection with an alleged land scandal.

The ACE Punjab had summoned Dost Muhammad Mazari twice in connection with the inquiry of the scandal but he failed to appear.

Due to non-compliance of the summons, the ACE Punjab started legal action against the former deputy speaker.

It is pertinent to mention here, Zahid Mazari, Sher Muhammad Mazari, Moazzam Mazari and others were also summoned by the ACE Punjab in connection with the case.

