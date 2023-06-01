UrduPoint.com

ACE Punjab Arrests Parvez Elahi

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 09:53 PM

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday arrested former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab on Thursday arrested former chief minister Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

As per the ACE Punjab sources, the PTI president was nominated in many corruption cases and he was absconding after being denied bail by the court.

It is pertinent to mention here that a few days ago, an anti-corruption court cancelled the interim bail of the PTI president after he submitted a fake medical certificate to obtain exemption from personal appearance in a case lodged on charges of receiving kickbacks in four development projects of district Gujrat.

