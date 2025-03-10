- Home
ACE Punjab Arrests Planning & Development Official In Multi-million Rupees Corruption Case
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2025 | 08:47 PM
The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Department, Punjab has taken swift action against corruption in the Ministry of Planning & Development, arresting Assistant Chief Industries of the Planning & Development Board, Muhammad Ahmed Muflih-ur-Rehman
According to a handout issued on Monday, the accused allegedly took bribes worth millions of rupees, promising to include certain schemes in the Annual Development Programme. However, despite receiving payments, the schemes were not added to the programme, prompting the affected party to approach the ministry.
After an internal investigation, Secretary of the Ministry, Dr.
Asif Tufail, provided concrete evidence to the ACE, which led to the immediate registration of a case and the initiation of an investigation against the accused.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb praised Planning board Chairman Nabeel Awan and Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail for their prompt and strict action against corruption, calling it an example of good governance.
The ACE Punjab has reiterated its commitment to taking indiscriminate action against corruption, emphasising that no malpractice will be tolerated in any government department.
