UrduPoint.com

ACE Raids PHED Office, Seizes Record Of Water Supply Related Contractors

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:01 AM

ACE raids PHED office, seizes record of water supply related contractors

A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the office of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) here Thursday and seized the record of water supply related contractors tendered in the year 2020-21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the office of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) here Thursday and seized the record of water supply related contractors tendered in the year 2020-21.

The team was led by the Circle Officer Asad Larik.

An official of ACE informed that the establishment received complaints of corruption and of making advance payments to the contractors owing to which they had started an investigation.

He told that the inquiry was in the preliminary stage and that no arrest had been made so far.

Related Topics

Corruption Water Circle

Recent Stories

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

1 hour ago
 UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held ..

UN Security Council's Big Five Summit May Be Held Online First - Ryabkov

5 minutes ago
 US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N. ..

US Intelligence Community Still Assessing Claim N.Korea Tested Hypersonic Missil ..

5 minutes ago
 RUDA to showcase Pakistan's largest theme park pro ..

RUDA to showcase Pakistan's largest theme park project in Dubai Expo, Prime Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Still Considers US Military Presence in Cen ..

Russia Still Considers US Military Presence in Central Asia as Unacceptable - Ry ..

5 minutes ago
 Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Be ..

Russian-US Bilateral Commission on New START to Begin Work October 5 in Geneva - ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.