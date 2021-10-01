ACE raids PHED office, seizes record of water supply related contractors

A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the office of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) here Thursday and seized the record of water supply related contractors tendered in the year 2020-21

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A team of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided the office of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) here Thursday and seized the record of water supply related contractors tendered in the year 2020-21.

The team was led by the Circle Officer Asad Larik.

An official of ACE informed that the establishment received complaints of corruption and of making advance payments to the contractors owing to which they had started an investigation.

He told that the inquiry was in the preliminary stage and that no arrest had been made so far.