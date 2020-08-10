ACE raids treasury office, seizes pension record of 7 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment raided the Treasury office here Monday and seized the record of pensions issued during the last 7 years. An official of ACE informed that they received several complaints against the Treasury officials that they take bribes and issue pension to the fake government retired employees.

He said that the investigation had been started against Ashraf Noonari, Nazeer Bhutto and some other staff members of the Treasury office.