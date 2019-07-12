ACE recover Rs 13 mln from defaulters in Sargodha

UrduPoint.com
Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered Rs 13 million as commercial fee from private school owners and other defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) -:Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered Rs 13 million as commercial fee from private school owners and other defaulters.

ACE authorities said on Friday that Regional Director ACE Shahbaz Hussain Shah came to know that a number of people constructed schools buildings, petrol pumps, poultry sheds, hotels in the district in the premises of Sargodha Municipal Corporation and district Council without depositing the commercial map fee in collusion with concerned staff of Municipal Corporation and District Council Sargodha.

The Assistant Directors ACE Tasawar Abbas Bosal and Ehsanullah, along with the administration, recovered another Rs 13 million from the owners and deposited it in the treasury.

Regional Director said the drive to recover commercial map fee from the defaulters would be continued.

