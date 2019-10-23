UrduPoint.com
ACE Recover Rs 3.1m From Engineer, Contractor In Corruption Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:34 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Dera Ghazi Khan has recovered Rs3.1 million from a highway department sub-engineer and a contractor in a corruption case.

Deputy Director (Technical) ACE DG Khan Ameer Taimur told APP that highways department sub-engineer Zahid Hussain Bar'ra had allegedly misappropriated Rs 3.

1 million in a Rs120 million road scheme in Mid Rindaan area in the suburbs of Jampur city.

A case was registered and allegations substantiated in course of investigations following which the accused official deposited Rs3.1 million with the ACE DG Khan.

Ameer Taimur said that in addition to the sub-engineer, the contractor and other staff were also involved in the case and action was being taken against them.

