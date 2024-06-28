ACE recover Rs7,327,420 from livestock defaulters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Anti Corruption Establishment on Friday recovered Rs7,327,420 from livestock defaulters.

The ACE came to know that lessees of government livestock, Khizerabad farm, had not been paying the fee to livestock for many years. The ACE regional director tasked circle officer Asif Iqbal with the assignment,

who recovered the dues.