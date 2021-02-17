ACE recovered Rs 8.6 mlns from defaulters

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday recovered more than Rs. 8.6 millions from the defaulters of government dues.

According to ACE spokesman,Circle Officer Anti-Corruption Sialkot Rai Safdar Hussain during the ongoing campaign recovered more than Rs. 8.6 millions from defaulters of excise and taxation department in Sialkot.