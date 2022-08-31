ACE recovered Rs1687,200 from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment Sargodha on Wednesday recovered an amount of Rs 1,687,200 as a rent from defaulters of Auqaf department shops.

According to ACE spokesperson, Regional Director Anti-corruption Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that some tenants of shops of the Auqaf department were not depositing rent in the treasury.

She ordered circle officer, Asmatullah Bandial to investigate the matter.

The officials recovered the amount and deposited it in the treasury.