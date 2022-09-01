ACE recovered Rs.3,217,727 from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered rent amounting Rs 3,217,727 from the defaulters of Municipal Corporation Khushab .

ACE spokesman on Thursday said that in line with special directions of Regional Director Asma Ejaaz Cheema, the department launched a crackdown against the defaulters of shops and buildings' rent.

The ACE Assistant Director along with MC officials recovered Rs 3,217,727 from defaulters and deposited it to the national exchequer.