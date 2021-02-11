ACE recovers dues from defaulters

The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday claimed to have recovered more than Rs 58,15,000 dues from defaulters

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :-:The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday claimed to have recovered more than Rs 58,15,000 dues from defaulters.

According to official sources, circle officer ACE Sialkot Safdar Hussain recovered more than Rs 4,540,000 while ACE Inspector Gujranwala Rana Muhammad Nawaz recovered Rs 1,275,000 from various government departments.