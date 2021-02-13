ACE recovers dues from defaulters

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Thursday claimed to have recovered more than Rs 5,815,000 from defaulters of government dues.

Circle Officer ACE Safdar Hussain collected more than Rs 4,540,000 while ACE Inspector Gujranwala Rana Muhammad Nawaz recovered 1,275,000.

Regional Director ACE Gujranwala Rai Naeemullah Bhatti said action was being taken against defaulters of government departments in Gujranwala and Sialkot.