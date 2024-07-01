ACE Recovers Rent Amount From Defaulters
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered rent amount of Rs 19,945,352 from
defaulters of the Municipal Corporation Bhakkar .
An ACE spokesman on Monday said that in line with special directions of Regional Director Hafiz Imran ,
the department launched a crackdown on defaulters regarding rent of shops and buildings.
The assistant director (Investigation ) with MC officials recovered Rs 19,945,352 from defaulters
and deposited it to the national exchequer.
