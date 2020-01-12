UrduPoint.com
ACE Recovers Rs 100.74b In Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

ACE recovers Rs 100.74b in last year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab issuing the annual performance report for 2019 claimed recovery of Rs 100.74 billion in the last year.

Out of this amount Rs 1567.17 million are in direct recovery, Rs 96,727.48 million had been recovered under the head of land recovery whereas 2449.06 million rupees had also been recovered under the head of indirect recovery.

The report said the ACE received 22,940 complaints in 2019 and it redressed 21,950. Similarly, the ACE held 5,238 inquiries and decided 4,828 ongoing inquiries while 1,340 cases were registered.

The decision was given on 1,518 ongoing cases, 869 challans were submitted, 254 raids were conducted and 1,597 accused were arrested.

The Anti-Corruption Punjab also nabbed 48 court absconders and312 proclaimed offenders in 2019.

