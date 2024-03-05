Open Menu

ACE Recovers Rs 101.1 M From Defaulters

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Tuesday recovered Rs 101.1 million from

defaulters of Municipal Corporation Sargodha.

According to a press release issued by ACE office, Regional Director Mudassar Hanif Bhatti

came to know that map and conversion fees defaulters of MC were not depositing their

dues for a long time.

To which, he tasked the deputy director (Investigation) ACE Bhakar Hafiz Muhammad Imran to

investigate the matter.

After an inquiry, the ACE recovered Rs 101.1 million from defaulters and deposited to the

government exchequer.

