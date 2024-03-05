ACE Recovers Rs 101.1 M From Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) on Tuesday recovered Rs 101.1 million from
defaulters of Municipal Corporation Sargodha.
According to a press release issued by ACE office, Regional Director Mudassar Hanif Bhatti
came to know that map and conversion fees defaulters of MC were not depositing their
dues for a long time.
To which, he tasked the deputy director (Investigation) ACE Bhakar Hafiz Muhammad Imran to
investigate the matter.
After an inquiry, the ACE recovered Rs 101.1 million from defaulters and deposited to the
government exchequer.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness Rs2700 increase in local markets
Resolution moved to NA demanding Imran Khan, others’ immediate release
PSL 9: Babar Azam makes another unique record
World leaders felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming PMO
ECP announces to hold Senate elections on April 3
Ramadan relief package; check details here!
US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government
Modi felicitate Shehbaz Sharif on assuming office of Prime Minister
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 March 2024
Chairman PPP pays tribute to Jam Saqi
PM directs for preparing action plan to revive economy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Extension of ban in KP on use, sale of e-cigarettes near educational institutions6 minutes ago
-
Ramazan ration bags distribution starts6 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds awareness walk6 minutes ago
-
Rs75,000 fine imposed on profiteers6 minutes ago
-
MPA Sobia submits privilege motion in KP Assembly against hooliganism16 minutes ago
-
40 lost lives, 62 injured in rain related incidents: PDMA26 minutes ago
-
Patients advised to avoid fried foods in Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
EU launches call for proposals worth 3 million EUR to promote HR in Pakistan26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects exam centers26 minutes ago
-
PPPP is voice of poor segment : Shazia Marri36 minutes ago
-
CJCSC underscores emergence of new, complex healthcare challenges demanding collective response at S ..46 minutes ago
-
FTO urges national institution to take action against corrupt elements damaging tax system46 minutes ago