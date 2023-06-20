UrduPoint.com

ACE Recovers Rs 10.19m From Housing Society

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 20, 2023 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday recovered Rs 10.19 million from a private housing society.

According to a press release issued by the ACE, Mehmood Ali Syed submitted an application to Regional Director ACE Abdul Razzaq Dogar and stated that illegally established Enclave Housing Society at Mitha Lak near Islamabad road was selling plots to people.

After investigation, the ACE team recovered Rs 10.19 million from the Enclave Housing societyand deposited into the government exchequer.

More Stories From Pakistan

