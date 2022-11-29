ACE recovers Rs 1,061,061 from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 1,061,061 from defaulters of the Municipal Corporation Mianwali.

The ACE sources said on Tuesday that Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that leases of the Municipal corporation Mianwali were not paying rent of their shopsto the department concerned.

Adnan Haider, the Circle Officer, raided and recovered Rs 1,061,061 from the defaulters.