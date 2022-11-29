UrduPoint.com

ACE Recovers Rs 1,061,061 From Defaulters

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ACE recovers Rs 1,061,061 from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 1,061,061 from defaulters of the Municipal Corporation Mianwali.

The ACE sources said on Tuesday that Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaz Cheema came to know that leases of the Municipal corporation Mianwali were not paying rent of their shopsto the department concerned.

Adnan Haider, the Circle Officer, raided and recovered Rs 1,061,061 from the defaulters.

Related Topics

Corruption Rent Circle Mianwali From

Recent Stories

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakist ..

Nation excited for historic Test series b/w Pakistan, England after 17 years: Ma ..

1 minute ago
 Swati's physical remand extended for another four ..

Swati's physical remand extended for another four days

7 minutes ago
 Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kab ..

Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar arrives in Kabul

1 hour ago
 Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with viv ..

Style and Elegance Now at Your Fingertips with vivo Y35

1 hour ago
 "I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

"I learned patience from my kids," reveals Kajol

2 hours ago
 Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over bato ..

Change of Command: Gen Qamar Bajwa hands over baton of command to new army chief ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.