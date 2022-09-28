ACE recovers Rs 1.123mln from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) recovered Rs 1.12 million from defaulters of conversion fee in Khushab district.

According to ACE spokesman on Wednesday,ACE Sargodha came to know that Municipal Corporation Khushaab with the connivance of some officials had built planning branch building without paying conversion fee and prior approval.

On the directions of ACE Regional Director Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema,Assistant Director ACE,investigation Atif Shoukat conducted raid and recovered Rs 1.123 million conversion fee from defaulters.

Further investigations was underway.