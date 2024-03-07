ACE recovers Rs 11.5m from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) team Thursday recovered Rs 11.5 million from defaulters of Municipal Corporation Sargodha.

According to a press release, issued by the ACE office, Regional Director ACE Mudassar Hanif Bhatti came to know that Map and Conversion fees defaulters of MC were not depositing their dues for a long time.

To which, he tasked Deputy Director (Investigation) ACE Hafiz Muhammad Imran to investigate the matter.

After completing the inquiry, the ACE team recovered Rs 11.5 million from the defaulters and deposited in government exchequer.