ACE recovers Rs 12 mln from defaulters in Sargodha

Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered another Rs 12 million from fee defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) has recovered another Rs 12 million from fee defaulters.

ACE authorities Thursday said that during continued drive to recover dues from defaulters the Assistant Director Investigation ACE Muhammad Khurram Anwa Minawali along with authorities of Excise and Taxation department have recovered another Rs 4.

6 million property tax from the defaulters.

While Assistant Director legal ACE Muhammad Asghar along with district authorities Bhakhar has also recovered Rs 6.5 million from the defaulters of irrigation department and deposited the recovered amount in nation treasury.

Regional Director ACE Babar Rehman Warriach said that drive to recover dues from the defaulters and from land mafia would be continued.