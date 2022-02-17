ACE recovers Rs 1.33mln from police officials

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Director General Goher Nafees Thursday said Rs1.33 million had been recovered from police constable Muhammad Adnan, head clerk Imran-Ullah and Jaffer Hussain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab Director General Goher Nafees Thursday said Rs1.33 million had been recovered from police constable Muhammad Adnan, head clerk Imran-Ullah and Jaffer Hussain.

A case had been registered about misappropriation of funds at Maalkhana police, Jatoi. The police recovered the amount from the accused police officials and deposited it in the government exchequer.

The DG said that the Circle Officer had arrested Chief Officer Municipal Committee, Kot Chutta, Azhar Hayat Tiwana, under FIR No 11/20, registered with Police Station ACE Dera Ghazi Khan. During his posting as Chief Officer Municipal Committee, the accused embezzled Rs 17.26 million from Municipal Committee's account through open cheques.

Departmental proceedings against the accused at Punjab Local Government board Lahore were also under way under PEEDA Act, 2006, he added.