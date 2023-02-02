ACE recovers Rs 1.37m from defaulters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha has recovered Rs 1.37 million from defaulters of Aukaf Department in terms of shops rent.

The ACE authorities said on Thursday that during a campaign to recover dues from defaulters, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Asma Ijaz came to know that some shopkeepers were not paying Aukaf Department dues and using delaying tactics.

She ordered ACE Circle Officer Muhammad Akram to take action against them and recover dues.